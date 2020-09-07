Breaking down the charges connected to Saturday’s confrontation between protesters, law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A confrontation between protesters and law enforcement Saturday on Monroe Street ended with 15 people in handcuffs. Now, court documents and the booking report reveal a number of charges filed against the group, including felonies.

Fourteen of the 15 people arrested appeared on the Leon County Booking Report Sunday. Of those who appear to be connected to the protest, 11 were charged with resisting an officer (obstructing) without violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Three protesters were charged with unlawful assembly, breaching the peace. Another was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Two protesters were booked on felony charges. A man was charged with inciting or encouraging a riot, a third degree felony. A woman was charged with resisting an officer with violence, also a third degree felony. That woman also was charged with battery.

All but one of the protesters charged were released on bail late Saturday. Court records indicated one protester was still in jail due to a No Bond warrant stemming from a prior offense.

According to tweets from the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, three of the detained protesters had to go to the hospital, although the extent of injuries wasn’t clear.

The group turned to GoFundMe to raise bail for those arrested and to help with expected legal fees.

