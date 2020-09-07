FHP: 64-year-old woman dies after car overturns on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says one has died and two others have suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near mile-marker 268 in Madison County on Monday morning.

FHP says an SUV was traveling on I-10 when the right-rear tire “experienced tire failure,” before leaving the roadway onto the south grass median.

Troopers say the vehicle began to rotate and overturn, coming to a final rest in the south-grass median, partially in the eastbound inside travel lane.

Officials say the driver, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the car, a 34-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

FHP says they were assisted by the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County EMS.

