Hannah’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms are making their way through the eastern Big Bend and along the coast. These showers and storms are moving to the southwest and will linger through the evening, weakening after sunset.

However, most of our area is ending Labor Day with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s across the region.

After showers dissipate, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Tuesday morning, we’ll start the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. a partly cloudy sky will be the main story with temperatures rising into the upper-80s and low-90s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

This week, temperatures will stay in the low-90s with partly cloudy skies and possible afternoon showers and storms.

There are two tropical storms in the Atlantic, Paulette and Rene. Neither of these storms are expected to impact the United States in the next week, and possibly not ever.

