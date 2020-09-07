Advertisement

Hannah’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 7, 2020

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and storms are making their way through the eastern Big Bend and along the coast. These showers and storms are moving to the southwest and will linger through the evening, weakening after sunset.

However, most of our area is ending Labor Day with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s across the region.

After showers dissipate, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Tuesday morning, we’ll start the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. a partly cloudy sky will be the main story with temperatures rising into the upper-80s and low-90s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

This week, temperatures will stay in the low-90s with partly cloudy skies and possible afternoon showers and storms.

There are two tropical storms in the Atlantic, Paulette and Rene. Neither of these storms are expected to impact the United States in the next week, and possibly not ever.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Depression Eighteen develops near African coast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Another tropical depression developed near the African coast Monday morning.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Labor Day is here, but will the weather cooperate with holiday plans? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Labor Day is here, but will the weather cooperate with holiday plans? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, September 6th evening update

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Monday morning we’ll start the day with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Most of the day will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia on Labor Day.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 6 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We'll see slightly better rain chances to end the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sept. 6 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We'll see slightly better rain chances to end the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s, Saturday September 5th evening update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
We’ll start Sunday off with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, clouds will gradually move into the region throughout the morning and scattered showers are expected to move in from the east thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. The showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The showers will help keep temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It will be another hot and dry day, but will it last for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.