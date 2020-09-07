Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, September 6th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening, showers and storms are moving through the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia. These showers and storms will continue to move to the SSW over the next several hours and begin to weaken after sunset. If you’re in the eastern Big Bend, it might be a good evening to stay inside.

After the storms, tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday morning we’ll start the day with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Most of the day will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia on Labor Day.

Chances for afternoon scattered showers continue through most of the week with temperatures in the low 90s.

