Hundreds mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant.

The funeral events started with a procession from a funeral home to the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica.

Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis on Aug. 29.

The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.

