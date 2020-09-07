Advertisement

Man confirmed dead after shooting in Valdosta

Valdosta shooting at It's All Good BBQ
Valdosta shooting at It's All Good BBQ(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 21-year-old male has been confirmed dead after being shot outside It’s All Good BBQ in Valdosta early Monday morning.

Valdosta Police Department responded to the former Andy’s Wings and Things at 118 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls about a subject being shot.

Restaurant owners say after they heard gunshots, the victim, Lawrence Franklin, came into the restaurant drenched in blood.

“He entered our building, and he was begging for help, as anyone would do,” manager Adrique Mcrae told WCTV.

He says they tried to help and called the ambulance.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Franklin with a gunshot wound in his torso. He was rushed to South Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, “there were numerous people present who left the area as police were arriving and rendering first aid to the victim.”

The shooter has not yet been identified, and the police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen something to let them know by contacting the Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and processing the evidence collected on the scene.

Franklin’s body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta for an autopsy.

“This is a senseless and tragic loss of a young man’s life, and our thoughts go out to his family,” Chief Leslie Manahan said. “We know that there were witnesses to the incident and we hope that they will come forward to help us give Mr. Franklin’s family answers.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates on the situation as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OneBlood hosts blood drive over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
OneBlood hosted a blood drive over Labor Day weekend in Tallahassee.

News

WCTV Eyewitness News @ 11 -- Weekend Edition - Blood Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
Blood Drive

National

Gottlieb says likelihood “extremely low” for COVID-19 vaccine available for use in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey McNamara
Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, said Sunday that it’s unlikely a coronavirus vaccine will be available in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

Weather

Tropical Depression Eighteen develops near African coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Another tropical depression developed near the African coast Monday morning.

Latest News

National

National, Wisconsin contests steady amid protests; more think Biden trying to calm situation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Joe Biden still leads President Trump by the same margins nationally and in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Labor Day is here, but will the weather cooperate with holiday plans? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast along with a check on the tropics.

National

Jacob Blake shares message from hospital bed: “I’m telling you, change your lives out there”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chevaz Clarke
Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back by Wisconsin police in August, has a message to share from his hospital bed.

Alert Bar

WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for Labor Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Due to Labor day, WCTV will have an adjusted TV schedule on Monday, September 7.

National

Voters skeptical about potential COVID-19 vaccine and say that one this year would be rushed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Voters skeptical about potential COVID-19 vaccine and say that one this year would be rushed.

National

Record-smashing heat and dramatic rescue in California as wildfires burn statewide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS News and The Associated Press
California has seen 900 wildfires since Aug. 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightning strikes.