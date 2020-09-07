Man confirmed dead after shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 21-year-old male has been confirmed dead after being shot outside It’s All Good BBQ in Valdosta early Monday morning.

Valdosta Police Department responded to the former Andy’s Wings and Things at 118 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls about a subject being shot.

Restaurant owners say after they heard gunshots, the victim, Lawrence Franklin, came into the restaurant drenched in blood.

“He entered our building, and he was begging for help, as anyone would do,” manager Adrique Mcrae told WCTV.

He says they tried to help and called the ambulance.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Franklin with a gunshot wound in his torso. He was rushed to South Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, “there were numerous people present who left the area as police were arriving and rendering first aid to the victim.”

The shooter has not yet been identified, and the police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen something to let them know by contacting the Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and processing the evidence collected on the scene.

Franklin’s body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office in Atlanta for an autopsy.

“This is a senseless and tragic loss of a young man’s life, and our thoughts go out to his family,” Chief Leslie Manahan said. “We know that there were witnesses to the incident and we hope that they will come forward to help us give Mr. Franklin’s family answers.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates on the situation as we learn more.

