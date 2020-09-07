OneBlood hosts blood drive over Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - OneBlood hosted a blood drive over Labor Day weekend in Tallahassee.

The not-for-profit organization places strong emphasis on COVID-19 antibody testing.

These antibodies can be found in the blood of someone who has recovered from the virus. Doctors are now using these antibodies found in the blood plasma as treatment for people currently fighting the disease.

Pat Michaels, the Director of Media and Public Relations, stresses the importance of donating blood during the pandemic.

“The demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma has really exploded, the last few months, because doctors are using the plasma to treat patients currently suffering from the virus,” Michaels said.

Blood donor, Shannon Elliot, takes pride in helping her community by donating.

“I like to do my part and give as much as I can. Especially, in a time like this, where everyone is so divided. I just want to help in anyway I can,” Elliot said.

If you are interested in donating, the donor center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information on how to donation, visit OneBlood’s website.

