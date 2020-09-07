Advertisement

Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, convicted U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president pardoned the U.S. Marine on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, convicted U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine president pardoned the U.S. Marine on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.(Ted Aljibe/Pool Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

The foreign secretary says President Rodrigo Duterte granted an “absolute pardon” to Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton “to do justice,” but did not elaborate.

Karapatan, a left-wing human rights group, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice.”

Pemberton was convicted of homicide and has been serving a prison term of six to 10 years for the killing of Jennifer Laude in a motel in a city northwest of Manila.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

National

WikiLeaks’ Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bid

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Gottlieb says likelihood “extremely low” for COVID-19 vaccine available for use in 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Audrey McNamara
Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, said Sunday that it’s unlikely a coronavirus vaccine will be available in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

Weather

Tropical Depression Eighteen develops near African coast

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Another tropical depression developed near the African coast Monday morning.

Latest News

National

Civil rights leader: vaccine distribution can be a big moment to address ‘systemic disparities’

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The race is on to develop multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, but questions remain as to how the hypothetical vaccines should be released.

National

National, Wisconsin contests steady amid protests; more think Biden trying to calm situation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS News
Joe Biden still leads President Trump by the same margins nationally and in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Labor Day is here, but will the weather cooperate with holiday plans? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast along with a check on the tropics.

National

Jacob Blake shares message from hospital bed: “I’m telling you, change your lives out there”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chevaz Clarke
Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back by Wisconsin police in August, has a message to share from his hospital bed.

Alert Bar

WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Due to Labor day, WCTV will have an adjusted TV schedule on Monday, September 7.