Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a quiet and mild start to Labor Day with temperatures starting in the 70s. Temps will climb to near 90 for the Monday afternoon high. With a stalled front to the south of the Big Bend and the east coast sea breeze, rain and thunderstorm chances will remain Monday - mainly for the eastern counties and near the coast. The odds for rain will be near 50%.

Deep moisture will increase by Wednesday and help to slightly increase rain chances to near 60% with highs near 90. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will be near 50%.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Labor Day is here, but will the weather cooperate with holiday plans? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, September 6th evening update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Monday morning we’ll start the day with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Most of the day will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia on Labor Day.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 6 - Morning Update

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We'll see slightly better rain chances to end the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sept. 6 - Morning Update

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We'll see slightly better rain chances to end the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s, Saturday September 5th evening update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
We’ll start Sunday off with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, clouds will gradually move into the region throughout the morning and scattered showers are expected to move in from the east thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. The showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The showers will help keep temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It will be another hot and dry day, but will it last for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 3.