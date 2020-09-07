Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a quiet and mild start to Labor Day with temperatures starting in the 70s. Temps will climb to near 90 for the Monday afternoon high. With a stalled front to the south of the Big Bend and the east coast sea breeze, rain and thunderstorm chances will remain Monday - mainly for the eastern counties and near the coast. The odds for rain will be near 50%.

Deep moisture will increase by Wednesday and help to slightly increase rain chances to near 60% with highs near 90. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will be near 50%.

