Seminoles unveil first week depth chart ahead of season opener against Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s officially game week at the Brick House That Bobby Built and, on Monday, new Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his coordinators met with the media for their first game week press conference ahead of the Seminoles’ matchup with Georgia Tech.

On top of taking the podium, Norvell released the first depth chart of the year, with some surprises along the offensive line: Redshirt freshman Darius Washington will project James Blackman’s blindside and another youngster, Maurice Smith, at center.

Norvell hopes he can use others on the two-deep as the unit comes together.

“Now we need to go play a game and to be able to handle the immediate adjustments, things that are going to show up throughout the course of a game that we need to be able to show our growth at the position and what we’ve been able to do is trust in our fundamentals and our communication so we can have five guys playing as one,” Norvell said.

On the defense, the backfield has several options, with Amari Gainer or Kalen Deloch listed as starting STUD backer, Renardo Green or Travis Jay at FREE safety and Jaiden-Lars Woodbey and Jay co-starring at BUCK.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is happy with the Noles’ versatility.

“How we coach it, we try to create flexibility because again, you’re a backup at a spot but the other backup isn’t as good as you, hopefully the guy at one spot can play the other spot,” Fuller explained. “You’re trying to get your best players on the field as often as you can.”

Still, the task of putting together a winning plan on Saturday remains; something offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham says is not a problem.

“Every time he presents, our guys believe in him because he’s put in the work to develop the plan,” Dillingham said of Norvell. “He believes in that plan, I believe in that plan, the coaching staff believes in that plan so when we actually teach it and explain the plan our guys understand that we believe in it and then they see it and they believe in it.”

FSU and Georgia Tech are set to kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

