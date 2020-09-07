Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Depression 17 developed in the Atlantic Sunday night. As of 11 PM Sunday, the system was 1,160 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with sustained winds of 35 mph. The tropical system is moving very slowly to the west at 5 mph.

Tropical Depression 17 is expected to continue to move slowly through the central Atlantic in the coming days. However, the current forecast issued by the NHC expects the depression to strengthen into a tropical storm Monday night. The system will likely move to the northwest over the next several days. The storm is not expected to impact the United States this week

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor Tropical Depression 17 as it travels through the Atlantic.

