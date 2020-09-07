Tropical Depression Eighteen develops near African coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Not long after Tropical Depression Seventeen developed nearly 1,200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, another one developed off of Africa’s coast Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Eighteen was located 225 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west at 12 mph with estimated maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Based on satellite imagery, the National Hurricane Center said it met the criteria of a depression. It’s expected to move westward over the next few days, passing over the Cabo Verde Islands. The official forecast has the storm becoming a hurricane by Thursday morning and moving northwestward around a ridge of high pressure in the eastern Atlantic.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics.

