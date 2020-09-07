Advertisement

Tropical Depression Eighteen develops near African coast

Tropical Depression Eighteeen - Sept. 7 - 8 AM advisory
Tropical Depression Eighteeen - Sept. 7 - 8 AM advisory(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Not long after Tropical Depression Seventeen developed nearly 1,200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, another one developed off of Africa’s coast Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Eighteen was located 225 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west at 12 mph with estimated maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Based on satellite imagery, the National Hurricane Center said it met the criteria of a depression. It’s expected to move westward over the next few days, passing over the Cabo Verde Islands. The official forecast has the storm becoming a hurricane by Thursday morning and moving northwestward around a ridge of high pressure in the eastern Atlantic.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 7 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Labor Day is here, but will the weather cooperate with holiday plans? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, September 6th evening update

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Monday morning we’ll start the day with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Most of the day will be sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia on Labor Day.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 6 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We'll see slightly better rain chances to end the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s, Saturday September 5th evening update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
We’ll start Sunday off with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, clouds will gradually move into the region throughout the morning and scattered showers are expected to move in from the east thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. The showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The showers will help keep temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It will be another hot and dry day, but will it last for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 3.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.