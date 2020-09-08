Advertisement

All Voters Vote amendment getting pushback

(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Voters will see an amendment titled “All Voters Vote” on the November ballot.

Under it, every candidate in a statewide or legislative race would appear on the primary ballot, regardless of party.

However, Florida’s Black Democrats worry special interests would use the amendment to dilute Black representation in the State Capitol.

All Voters Vote, or Amendment Three, would allow every registered voter to cast their vote in a single primary election.

The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, would then advance to the November election.

Florida’s Black Democrats came out against the amendment, fearing it will result in fewer minorities in office.

“Black voting share in the Democratic Primary in Senator Gibson’s seat is 70% right now. If this were to pass, that number would drop to 43%,” said former State Representative Sean Shaw.

Both political parties oppose Amendment Three; both spoke out against it at Florida’s Supreme Court last year.

Democrats were quick to point out that in 2018, the top two vote-getters in the race for governor were both Republicans.

“If this had been the law of the land in 2018, the top two vote-getters for governor were Ron Desantis and Adam Putnam,” said Shaw.

In a previous interview, All Voters Vote told us that the idea of two GOP candidates advancing to the general election ignores reality.

“That is a falsehood perpetrated by both parties. And they’re doing something that’s very hypocritical. They’re forgetting about 3.7 million voters who are nonparty affiliates who couldn’t have voted in those primaries,” said Glen Burhans with All Voters Vote.

So far there, has been little organized opposition to All Voters Vote.

That could change, but time is running out to raise money and mount a campaign against it.

If approved, the amendment will likely be challenged over whether the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Districting Amendment to the state constitution require minorities have an opportunity to be elected.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GBI investigating after two-year-old shot in head

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Tifton.

Seminoles

‘It’s been a long journey:' After going public with COVID concerns, FSU wideout ready to open season

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
On Tuesday, for the first time since publically questioning the university's COVID-19 protocols, FSU wide receiver Warren Thompson spoke to the press.

News

Florida man tries to flee deputies until his pants falls down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wise decided it was a good time to make a run for it, when his pants quickly fell down his legs, causing him to trip to the ground.

News

Lincoln High student turns service project into passion project

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kendall Bodner donated hundreds of handmade masks to Swift Creek Middle and Buck Lake Elementary, her alma maters.

Latest News

News

Malik Jackson’s family continues call for graphic body cam video to be taken offline

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Libby Parrish came home to a surprise candlelight vigil Sunday night after she was released from hospice care.

News

Leon County curfew expires, commission won’t extend it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
“There’s no reason to continue the curfew at this point,” Chairman Bryan Desloge said.

Coronavirus

More than 800 FSU students test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to the university’s dashboard, a total of 839 students and 14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ap

Killer whale who carried her dead calf for 17 days and 1,000 miles is a mother again

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS/AP
Mother orca Tahlequah, J35, has given birth to a calf.

News

Truck crashes into Branford business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
No injuries were reported in this crash.