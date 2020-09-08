All Voters Vote amendment getting pushback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Voters will see an amendment titled “All Voters Vote” on the November ballot.

Under it, every candidate in a statewide or legislative race would appear on the primary ballot, regardless of party.

However, Florida’s Black Democrats worry special interests would use the amendment to dilute Black representation in the State Capitol.

All Voters Vote, or Amendment Three, would allow every registered voter to cast their vote in a single primary election.

The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, would then advance to the November election.

Florida’s Black Democrats came out against the amendment, fearing it will result in fewer minorities in office.

“Black voting share in the Democratic Primary in Senator Gibson’s seat is 70% right now. If this were to pass, that number would drop to 43%,” said former State Representative Sean Shaw.

Both political parties oppose Amendment Three; both spoke out against it at Florida’s Supreme Court last year.

Democrats were quick to point out that in 2018, the top two vote-getters in the race for governor were both Republicans.

“If this had been the law of the land in 2018, the top two vote-getters for governor were Ron Desantis and Adam Putnam,” said Shaw.

In a previous interview, All Voters Vote told us that the idea of two GOP candidates advancing to the general election ignores reality.

“That is a falsehood perpetrated by both parties. And they’re doing something that’s very hypocritical. They’re forgetting about 3.7 million voters who are nonparty affiliates who couldn’t have voted in those primaries,” said Glen Burhans with All Voters Vote.

So far there, has been little organized opposition to All Voters Vote.

That could change, but time is running out to raise money and mount a campaign against it.

If approved, the amendment will likely be challenged over whether the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Districting Amendment to the state constitution require minorities have an opportunity to be elected.

