Advertisement

Amber Alert: 10-year-old girl missing in Fla.

An Amber Alert was issued for Randi Canion, a missing 10-year-old girl from Miami, Fla.
An Amber Alert was issued for Randi Canion, a missing 10-year-old girl from Miami, Fla.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Florida issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl who may be in the company of an unidentified man.

Randi Canion last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore drive in Miami, Florida and has been missing since Saturday.

She is approximately 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has her hair styled in box braids.

They may be traveling in a white van.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child was asked to please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy ends search for USS Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says it has halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea.

National

Colin Kaepernick added to Madden NFL 21 video game as ‘starting-caliber’ quarterback

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
EA Sports has announced quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be a free agent player in Madden NFL 21.

News

Malik Jackson’s family continues call for graphic body cam video to be taken offline

Updated: 17 minutes ago

National

Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The company also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November.

National

Sen. John Cornyn asks for Senate hearing on Fort Hood deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

News

Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Libby Parrish came home to a surprise candlelight vigil Sunday night after she was released from hospice care.

National

Weather whiplash: Nebraska goes from triple digits to 40s and snow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The high in Scottsbluff, near the Wyoming border, peaked at 105 on Saturday. Tuesday’s temperature will top out in the low 40s.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Sports

Gene Budig, academic who ran American League, dies at 81

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday.