Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A beloved softball coach in Brooks County definitely felt the love Sunday night.

Libby Parrish served as the Brooks County Middle School Athletic Director for decades. Two years ago, cancer forced her to step away from the softball diamond.

After she was released from hospice care Sunday night, a group gathered for a surprise candlelight vigil.

Local youth Pastor Nick Hampton says Coach Parrish is an important member of the community.

“Every single student she came into contact with, she cared for them, she loved them as if they were one of her own,” Hampton says. “She never gave up on them. No matter what the outcome looks like in the days, weeks, or months, she will always have a place on that softball field.”

Parrish’s family thanked the group for the surprise vigil.

