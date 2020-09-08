Advertisement

Equipment for 9/11 Tribute in Light tested in Lower Manhattan

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
By CBSNewYork
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) - With Sept. 11 approaching, many New Yorkers are anticipating the annual Tribute in Light.

Equipment was tested Friday night in lower Manhattan to ensure the return of the symbolic Twin Towers to the New York skyline.

This year’s tribute was almost canceled due to health concerns.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped in, however, saying the state would provide assistance to ensure a safe work environment for the workers who operate the display.

