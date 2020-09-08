Explaining the West’s wild weather swing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Imagine going from heat and wildfires to cold and snow. That’s what happened recently in parts of the Rocky Mountains.

Denver went from tying a record high Sunday of 97 degrees to 43 for a high Monday: A 54-degree shift.

A trough of low pressure dropped down from Canada into the Rockies Monday into Tuesday, bringing colder air with it. It also brought some decent upper-level lift, and moisture was in place. These factors allowed for a setup for a cold-air outbreak and snow. It is a rare setup for this time of year.

Unfortunately for those who despise the hot mugginess that was sticking around the Big Bend and South Georgia, this system will not have an impact on the area.

