Former FAMU football great, Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida A&M football star and Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson has died at the age of 46, according to the school.

Wilson, a Monticello native, played wide receiver for FAMU from 1993-1996 and helped lead the Rattlers to consecutive MEACH championships in 1995 and 1996 and to the school’s first FCS playoff appearance.

In his Rattler career, Wilson caught 218 passes for 3,027 yards and 23 touchdowns, the final of which came in the 1996 FCS Playoffs against Troy.

Wilson garnered All-America honors in 1996 and was a three-time All-MEAC pick in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

After his time on the Highest of the Seven Hills, Wilson played five seasons in the NFL, with the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

He was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

