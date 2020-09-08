GBI investigating after two-year-old shot in head

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Tifton.

GBI says they were requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation on September 3.

Authorities say Tift County deputies responded to a report of a child not breathing and, upon arrival to a home on Mosely Avenue, a two-year-old was found unresponsive and, later, pronounced dead.

Officials say the two-year-old, identified as Mirakle Brown, and a six-year-old were in a bedroom alone when a gun went off and hit Brown in the head.

GBI says the investigation is active. They say Brown has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.