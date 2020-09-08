Advertisement

‘It’s been a long journey:' After going public with COVID concerns, FSU wideout ready to open season

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re almost a month removed from Florida State football’s controversy with wide receiver Warren Thompson, who criticized the university’s COVID-19 procedures on social media.

On Tuesday, for the first time since the controversy, Thompson spoke to the press.

Shortly after his initial Twitter post, Thompson met with head coach Mike Norvell before issuing a public apology.

Thompson, who was second on the team in receiving yards last year, says that he found common ground with the first-year head coach and that he’s ready to start the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

“We just came to an agreement and, you know, I wanna be with my team, I wanna be with my coach, play football," Thompson said. "This is what I wanna do, and I feel safe and I’m ready to play ball.

"It’s been a long journey, so I didn’t want that to dictate anything or my hard work that I put in, so I’m just glad that it can still pay off,” Thompson said.

On this week’s depth chart, Thompson was listed as a starting wide receiver, opposite star wideout Tamorrion Terry.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

