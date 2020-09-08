Advertisement

Leon County curfew expires, commission won’t extend it

(WTAP)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s curfew expired at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the county’s commission chairman says it won’t be extended.

“There’s no reason to continue the curfew at this point,” Chairman Bryan Desloge said.

The county implemented the curfew at the request of law enforcement on Sept. 1, following civil unrest during a protest at the Old Capitol building on August 29.

More protests took place at the Capitol on Saturday after a grand jury announced it cleared law enforcement of any wrongdoing in Tallahassee’s three officer-involved shootings in 2020. Fourteen people were arrested during the unpermitted protests, and all but one have since bonded out of jail.

Desloge explained the reasoning for the curfew to WCTV before Saturday’s protests.

“And I got the question, ‘Well it’s a daytime protest, why would you have a nighttime curfew?’ Well if you remember, we’ve had a number of pop-up parties over the last couple of months in gas stations and empty parking lots that have in some cases have resulted in a couple of shootings; we don’t want the two of those to collide,” said Desloge.

When it was in effect, the curfew ran from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two days after a protest in Tallahassee, many are still talking about the images and videos from Saturday’s events. Police making 15 arrests, after a ’Tallahassee Community Action Committee’ leader was pulled over for a traffic stop during the protest.