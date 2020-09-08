Many Tallahassee Police policies and procedures match Florida Police Chiefs Association report on use of force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Police Chiefs Association has released a report with recommendations on the use of force by police. The report is from the Subcommittee on accountability and societal change, which convened after the death of George Floyd.

The Executive Director, Amy Mercer, says the goal is to strengthen trust and accountability between police and the people they serve.

Recommendations from the report include banning chokeholds except when deadly force is authorized, requiring de-escalation when possible, and requiring a verbal warning before shooting when feasible.

“We also are calling for a renewed focus on actively recruiting police officers that reflect the demographics of the communities that they serve,” said Mercer.

Mercer says the report is only the beginning of the Association’s work.

The Tallahassee Police Department already utilizes many of the recommended policies; Chief Lawrence Revell told WCTV on Friday that TPD prides itself on being “a forward thinking agency, on the forefront of police policies and procedure.”

Chief Revell will be giving the Tallahassee City Commission an update at the Wednesday meeting about current TPD policies.

TPD has made its internal policies available online for the public and uses de-escalation training.

The department also requires warning before shooting when feasible, strongly discourages shooting at moving vehicles, and exhausting alternatives before shooting.

Chief Revell has overseen the creation of an Internal and External Branch overseeing three initiatives.

Citizens Advisory Council : the group has 30 citizens from around the community that will meet monthly for the next two years.

Youth Citizens Advisory Council : the group has 90+ application, and organizers hope they will meet for the first time in September.

Officer Wellness Committee: this group will be focused on overall health of police officers, including physical, mental, and spiritual.

TPD banned chokeholds about five years ago, and the thigh lock restraint technique was suspended this past June. Under TPD’s policy, officers also have a duty to intervene, but there now exists specific language to this effect.

Under TPD’s policies, any kind of use of force requires a comprehensive, written report, which is reviewed at multiple levels, including by a Sergeant, a Lieutenant, Internal Affairs, and legal. TPD also has an early intervention program to alert leadership if officers are receiving multiple complaints. TPD is also developing a yearly officer review, similar to a report card.

TPD will be moving to a quadrant system for patrol in the Fall. JonJon the bloodhound canine is set to be certified in September; he will assist in finding missing persons.

