Advertisement

Many Tallahassee Police policies and procedures match Florida Police Chiefs Association report on use of force

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Police Chiefs Association has released a report with recommendations on the use of force by police. The report is from the Subcommittee on accountability and societal change, which convened after the death of George Floyd.

The Executive Director, Amy Mercer, says the goal is to strengthen trust and accountability between police and the people they serve.

Recommendations from the report include banning chokeholds except when deadly force is authorized, requiring de-escalation when possible, and requiring a verbal warning before shooting when feasible.

“We also are calling for a renewed focus on actively recruiting police officers that reflect the demographics of the communities that they serve,” said Mercer.

Mercer says the report is only the beginning of the Association’s work.

The Tallahassee Police Department already utilizes many of the recommended policies; Chief Lawrence Revell told WCTV on Friday that TPD prides itself on being “a forward thinking agency, on the forefront of police policies and procedure.”

Chief Revell will be giving the Tallahassee City Commission an update at the Wednesday meeting about current TPD policies.

TPD has made its internal policies available online for the public and uses de-escalation training.

The department also requires warning before shooting when feasible, strongly discourages shooting at moving vehicles, and exhausting alternatives before shooting.

Chief Revell has overseen the creation of an Internal and External Branch overseeing three initiatives.

  • Citizens Advisory Council: the group has 30 citizens from around the community that will meet monthly for the next two years.
  • Youth Citizens Advisory Council: the group has 90+ application, and organizers hope they will meet for the first time in September.
  • Officer Wellness Committee: this group will be focused on overall health of police officers, including physical, mental, and spiritual.

TPD banned chokeholds about five years ago, and the thigh lock restraint technique was suspended this past June. Under TPD’s policy, officers also have a duty to intervene, but there now exists specific language to this effect.

Under TPD’s policies, any kind of use of force requires a comprehensive, written report, which is reviewed at multiple levels, including by a Sergeant, a Lieutenant, Internal Affairs, and legal. TPD also has an early intervention program to alert leadership if officers are receiving multiple complaints. TPD is also developing a yearly officer review, similar to a report card.

TPD will be moving to a quadrant system for patrol in the Fall. JonJon the bloodhound canine is set to be certified in September; he will assist in finding missing persons.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Former FAMU football great, Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson dies

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida A&M football star and Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson has died at the age of 46, according to the school.

Seminoles

Semrau to step aside from coaching this season due to family matter

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Ryan Kelly
Semrau, who has been the head coach at FSU since 1997, says she’ll be stepping away due to COVID-19 and to spend time with her family in Seattle, Washington.

News

Tallahassee community activists demand charges dropped against protesters

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Tuesday protest organizers held a press conference, speaking publicly for the first time since the arrests.

Weather

Explaining the West’s wild weather swing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop explains why parts of the West went from heat and fire to snow and chill.

GHSA

Success for Lowndes thanks in part to healthy Metts behind the plate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
A big reason for the early-season success for the Lowndes softball team is thanks to a healthy Lexi Metts behind the plate.

Latest News

News

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 8, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 8.

News

GBI investigating after two-year-old shot in head

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Tifton.

Seminoles

‘It’s been a long journey:' After going public with COVID concerns, FSU wideout ready to open season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
On Tuesday, for the first time since publically questioning the university's COVID-19 protocols, FSU wide receiver Warren Thompson spoke to the press.

State

All Voters Vote amendment getting pushback

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Voters will see an amendment titled “All Voters Vote” on the November ballot.

News

Florida man tries to flee deputies until his pants falls down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wise decided it was a good time to make a run for it, when his pants quickly fell down his legs, causing him to trip to the ground.