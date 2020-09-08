Advertisement

More than 800 FSU students test positive for coronavirus

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University reported Tuesday that more than 800 students have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the university’s dashboard, a total of 839 students and 14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The school says a total of 11,653 tests have been administered, so the campus’ positivity rate sits at 7.32%. The numbers reflect data collected August 2 through Sept. 4. The dashboard is updated weekly.

The university’s fall semester began on August 24. WCTV first reported positive cases within the student body on August 19.

FSU announced on Friday it will start a random testing program for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff who are physically on campus on Sept. 14. Each week, people who are engaged in on-campus activities will be randomly selected to participate and will be notified via email and a MyFSU push notification on Sunday. Those who are selected will have to make a testing appointment at the Tucker Civic Center, and specimen collection must be done by Friday of that week.

“Students who do not comply with the testing invitation may have swipe card access revoked, face student conduct charges, and may continue classes via remote learning,” FSU’s announcement said. “Faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in the random testing program in order to help the University meet its public health goals.”

You can find more information on FSU’s COVID-19 testing here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 2 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Coronavirus

Many US students start school year online

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Nearly 2 million students started school Tuesday in some of the nation's biggest districts, but most of them aren't in classrooms.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.