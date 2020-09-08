More than 800 FSU students test positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University reported Tuesday that more than 800 students have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the university’s dashboard, a total of 839 students and 14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The school says a total of 11,653 tests have been administered, so the campus’ positivity rate sits at 7.32%. The numbers reflect data collected August 2 through Sept. 4. The dashboard is updated weekly.

The university’s fall semester began on August 24. WCTV first reported positive cases within the student body on August 19.

FSU announced on Friday it will start a random testing program for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff who are physically on campus on Sept. 14. Each week, people who are engaged in on-campus activities will be randomly selected to participate and will be notified via email and a MyFSU push notification on Sunday. Those who are selected will have to make a testing appointment at the Tucker Civic Center, and specimen collection must be done by Friday of that week.

“Students who do not comply with the testing invitation may have swipe card access revoked, face student conduct charges, and may continue classes via remote learning,” FSU’s announcement said. “Faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in the random testing program in order to help the University meet its public health goals.”

You can find more information on FSU’s COVID-19 testing here.

