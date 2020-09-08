Officials comment on Saturday’s protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Two days after a protest in Tallahassee, many are still talking about the images and videos from Saturday’s events. Police making 15 arrests, after a ’Tallahassee Community Action Committee’ leader was pulled over for a traffic stop during the protest.

All those who have been arrested are currently out on bail. But TCAC says it wants more to be done.

On Saturday tensions rose high outside of the state Capitol. Protestors were being placed into handcuffs. This all took place after lead organizer Trish Brown got pulled over for a traffic stop.

Before her arrest Saturday, she shared the hope for their march, “We are not going to stop protesting, and organizing, and rallying the way we do, until we get the prosperity, the equality and the justice that we want in our community.”

And that goal is not changing. But now, new demands are being added.

After the protest, TCAC released a document on Monday which outlines nine demands. Among them, they asked for charges to be dropped, damages and reparations for those arrested, a council advisory, body camera footage, and the firing of Chief Revell.

TPD stated that Saturday’s protest was un-permitted. The department says that Brown’s car was impeding traffic and protestors were unwilling to comply with officer commands, leading to the arrests.

Monday, City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow tells WCTV, that finding a solution needs to be a community effort, “It is our duty to de-escalate the situation, we don’t want to see this evolve into something much worse. So I think when people see hundreds of riot shields on the streets of Tallahassee that is something that not many have seen before, and that is not necessarily something we want to see more of.”

Matlow hopes to continue supporting protestors in utilizing their first amendment right, while also allowing law enforcement to do their job in protecting the community.

“If something goes wrong, we don’t respond disproportionate to what we are dealing with. Like do we need riot gear to respond to a minor traffic infraction, I think people would say probably not,” shares Matlow, “So we need to continue to have an open dialogue with people who want to protest and who have very valid concerns, but also we maintain the traffic and that sort of thing.”

WCTV did reach out to the City of Tallahassee regarding TPD’s protocol for protests. WCTV also reached out to Mayor John Dailey’s officer for comment. We have not heard back yet from either.

