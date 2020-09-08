“Reopening a wound:” Malik Jackson’s family continues call for graphic body cam video to be taken offline

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the community continues to grapple with Friday’s grand jury decisions and body cam video release, the family of Malik Jackson took their cries to one of the busiest streets in town.

Standing outside the historic Florida Capitol, Jackson’s family held signs like “Honk 4 Malik” and “What if this were your son?” The family remains outraged after the lengthy body camera footage compilation uploaded to the city’s YouTube page included the graphic final moments of the teen’s life. Police say Jackson was fatally stabbed by Tony McDade minutes before McDade was killed by a TPD officer.

While Malik’s Aunt Abigail Jackson has been publicly defending her nephew for months, Malik’s father, Antonio Brown, Sr., spoke with WCTV for the first time Monday.

“I just want him to rest in peace,” Brown said. “[The video] reopened a wound that was nearly closed.”

The family said in the minutes after the Friday afternoon release, they started getting notifications on their phones. Clips showing Malik’s final moments were leaking onto social media.

“The City of Tallahassee is not respecting our family,” Abigail Jackson said.

An attorney representing the Jackson family reached out to the city Friday night asking for the video to be removed. The email response by City Attorney Cassandra Jackson was obtained by WCTV.

The email noted the city’s concern for “how difficult the death of Mr.Jackson has been on the family,” but indicated the video was released because it was “important to document the totality of the violence involved in all the cases” to serve the “public interest.”

The email also claimed another attorney who has represented the family in recent months was told about the video being included, but none of Malik’s family members said they received advanced notice.

State Attorney Jack Campbell explained that his office was legally required to make the video publicly available due to Florida’s broad public record laws. He said he would’ve preferred to offer a more “tasteful” option, like allowing the families to see the video themselves first. But the immense legal pressure to release the videos immediately won the day.

Campbell noted that the city, not his office, technically released the video.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said the city is in the wrong.

“From our perspective, it is 100% inappropriate for this to be released by the city of Tallahassee,” he said. “Obviously, it is public record, but it didn’t need to be included in that footage.

Malik’s family said they hoped to attend Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, hoping other city leaders lesson to their demands.

