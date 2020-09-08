Semrau to step aside from coaching this season due to family matter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State women’s head basketball coach Sue Semrau will be stepping away from “day-to-day” coaching duties until March of 2021, she announced on Tuesday.

In a letter posted to Seminoles.com, Semrau says her mother has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and that she will be looking to spend more time with her in Seattle, Washington, Semrau’s hometown.

Associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff will serve as acting head coach for the 2020/21 season. Wyckoff, a former FSU player from 1997-2001, has served on Semrau’s staff since the 2011/12 campaign.

Semrau, who has been the head coach at FSU since 1997, has posted a 405-240 record with the Tribe, including a 24-8 season last year and a trip to the ACC Tournament championship game.

