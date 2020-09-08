Advertisement

Success for Lowndes thanks in part to healthy Metts behind the plate

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes softball is off to a terrific start, sitting at 11-3 and are undefeated in Region 1 7A play. And a big reason for their success is a healthy Lexi Metts behind the plate.

“I had an injury my junior year. I’m actually completely cleared and actually able to play,” she said.

Metts had an extreme partial tear in her elbow, along with rotator cuff issues. Neither required surgery and she continued to play.

“We were doing ice baths and therapy throughout the season to reduce the injury and then, after the season, I was in full-blown therapy,” she continued.

Now, Metts is completely healthy and says she can really tell a difference when she throws.

“I like it when people steal on me,” Metts said. “That’s for sure.”

As a catcher, Metts is responsible for managing the pitching staff.

“We’ve grown up together and played since we were little together,” Metts said. “I’ve been catching them since they started pitching. We just have a really tight connection and they trust me and I trust them.”

Head coach Stewart Thomas praised Metts for her improved ball blocking, an impressive feat considering she started catching on varsity during that injury-riddled junior year.

“How she handles balls in the dirt,” Thomas said. “Her framing, that takes some practice. That’s not necessarily a skill that you are born with.”

“Now I’m fully comfortable with it,” Metts said. “I’m not scared of the ball anymore. So that’s an improvement, I guess.”

Metts said she hopes to play at the next level, but fears her injury, which prevented her from playing travel ball, may hinder her potential recruitment.

“I am hoping,” Metts said, “But we’ll just have to see what happens at this point with everything that’s going on.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Former FAMU football great, Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson dies

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida A&M football star and Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson has died at the age of 46, according to the school.

Seminoles

Semrau to step aside from coaching this season due to family matter

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Ryan Kelly
Semrau, who has been the head coach at FSU since 1997, says she’ll be stepping away due to COVID-19 and to spend time with her family in Seattle, Washington.

Sports

Success for Lowndes thanks in part to healthy Metts behind the plate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Metts is completely healthy and says she can really tell a difference when she throws.

Seminoles

‘It’s been a long journey:' After going public with COVID concerns, FSU wideout ready to open season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
On Tuesday, for the first time since publically questioning the university's COVID-19 protocols, FSU wide receiver Warren Thompson spoke to the press.

Latest News

News

Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Libby Parrish came home to a surprise candlelight vigil Sunday night after she was released from hospice care.

Sports

Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

Updated: 5 hours ago
Brooks Co. softball coach released from hospice, surprised with vigil

Seminoles

Seminoles unveil first week depth chart ahead of season opener against Georgia Tech

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
On Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell released the first depth chart of the year, with some surprises along the offensive line.

Sports

Seminoles unveil first week depth chart ahead of season opener against Georgia Tech

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
On Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell released the first depth chart of the year, with some surprises along the offensive line.

Soccer

2 Man City players test positive for virus

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Baseball

Hall of Fame outfielder, speedster Brock dies at age 81

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT
|
By Hillel Italie
MLB Hall of Famer Lou Brock died Sunday at 81.