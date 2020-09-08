Tallahassee community activists demand charges dropped against protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tensions are still high after a protest Saturday in Tallahassee ended with more than a dozen arrests. Now activists are calling for all the charges to be dropped.

On Tuesday protest organizers held a press conference, speaking publicly for the first time since the arrests. Co-hosted by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, More than a Name and Dream Defenders, members called the arrests “well planned and orchestrated” by law enforcement, and an oppression to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fifteen people were arrested during the Saturday protest. Fourteen of them are now facing charges, ranging from misdemeanor resisting an officer to felony inciting or encouraging a riot.

During Tuesday’s press conference, activists said seeing the arrests happen was traumatizing.

“I watched people dragged by their hair, I watched people I care about, and strangers who I now care about, arrested violently,” said Saskiya Fayah with the Dream Defenders. “We have once again collectively endured trauma as we witnessed the Tallahassee Police Department perpetuate violence, rooted in systemic and class racism, and every single charge needs to be dropped.”

Following Saturday’s events, police said the protesters were not permitted, they were impeding traffic and not complying with officers. But protesters believe the arrests were meant to oppress the Black Lives Matter movement, citing frustration over the August 29 protest in which an individual pulled a gun. No charges were filed.

“There’s no reason why an armed gunman can come out to the Capitol and point a gun, not just at protesters but at police officers, and have the charges dropped the next day,” said Delilah Pierre with the TCAC. “We’ve never seen this kind of violence happen in Tallahassee before to the level it is, and the hypocrisy of the police state we live in is rather glaring in the way it treats protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

On top of dropping the fourteen charges, the organizations are making several other demands:

Drop all charges against the fourteen individuals who were arrested Saturday, now refereed to as the Tally 14 Provide the Tally 14 with reparation for physical harm and trauma Release body cam footage of all officers who were on scene Saturday Officials hold a town hall with the community on respecting the right to protest Fire Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell Create a Civilian Police Accountability Council Ordinance Pass a resolution against LEOBOR and excessive use of violence against peaceful protesters

“We are fighting this fight in a collective unity, and to push back against police oppression of black people, black and brown people here in Tallahassee, the State of Florida and the United States,” said Lakey Love with TCAC.

WCTV did reach out to Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, as well as the Tallahassee Police Department regarding Tuesday’s press conference but did not hear back.

The groups say they plan to hold another demonstration Wednesday night outside of city hall.

