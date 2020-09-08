Tropical Storm Rene Develops in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Depression 18 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Rene Monday afternoon. At 5:00 PM Rene was at Boa Vista, a Cabo Verde Island with sustained winds of 40 mph. The tropical storm is moving to the WNW at 12 mph.

Monday afternoon, satellite imagery confirmed that Rene was developing rainbands and estimated sustained winds between 35 and 40 mph.

Rene is expected to move to the northwest over the next several days before possibly strengthening into a category one hurricane Wednesday afternoon. Rene is then expected to turn to the north, staying in the central Atlantic and away from the United States.

Tropical Storm Rene isn’t expected to impact the United States for at least the next week and possibly never. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved