Truck crashes into Branford business

Credit: Suwanne Fire Rescue
Credit: Suwanne Fire Rescue(facebook)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire and Rescue officials say they received reports of a pickup truck crashing into a building in Branford late Monday night.

The truck crashed into the Branford Fitness and Tanning building on Suwannee Avenue around 11:15 p.m., according to officials. Responding crews found a full pickup truck inside the business, officials say. No injuries were reported in this crash.

On September 7th @ 23:18 Suwannee Fire Rescue Units received reports of a vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that...

Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

