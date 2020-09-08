Truck crashes into Branford business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire and Rescue officials say they received reports of a pickup truck crashing into a building in Branford late Monday night.

The truck crashed into the Branford Fitness and Tanning building on Suwannee Avenue around 11:15 p.m., according to officials. Responding crews found a full pickup truck inside the business, officials say. No injuries were reported in this crash.

