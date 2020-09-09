Campaign signs vandalized in Jefferson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says campaign signs showing support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were vandalized.

JCSO received the complaint around noon Wednesday, according to Sheriff Mac McNeil. McNeil says two signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were defaced.

One of the signs was pulled out of the ground and thrown into a tree, while the other was spray painted black.

Deputies took pictures of the damage and collected evidence at the scene. The signs were located in the Hunters Ridge neighborhood off of Goldberg Road, near the entrance to the subdivision.

Sheriff McNeil says this is the first report of any vandalism of campaign signs in Jefferson County this year.

“You always have a little bit every now and then, but it’s never been epidemic by any means,” the sheriff says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.