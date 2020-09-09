Convicted serial killer appeals case to Fla. Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Supreme Court will soon decide whether Gary Michael Hilton should have his death sentence upheld or reversed.

Hilton’s attorney argued before the state’s high court Wednesday morning that Hilton’s death sentence should be overturned, and the case sent back to a Leon County courtroom for a new jury to decide life or death.

The original jury unanimously recommended a death sentence for Hilton in 2011 and the judge imposed it.

Hilton’s attorney, Robert Morris, argued for a new penalty phase citing infighting among his trial defense team and a failure to argue Hilton was ineligible for the death penalty due to “severe mental illness.”

An attorney for the state argued none of that would have made a difference.

“He hunted women,” Michael Kennett said. “He hunted people for fun and he killed them.”

Cheryl Dunlap, a Crawfordville Sunday school teacher and nurse at FSU, was kidnapped from Leon Sinks in December 2007 and her decapitated body was found in the national forest weeks later.

Her cousin, Gloria Tucker, attended Hilton’s trial back in 2011 and watched the Florida Supreme Court proceedings on the internet Wednesday morning.

She didn’t comment on the appeal itself, saying only, “One day it’ll all be over, whether he gets life or death ... if he dies from the death penalty or dies a natural death in prison.”

