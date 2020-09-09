Cottondale High School postpones next two football games due to positive COVID-19 cases

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cottondale High School has announced they are postponing their next two football games after three CHS students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says 28 other students have been quarantined.

The Hornets, who opened the 2020 season last week with a 33-18 loss to Wewahitchka, were scheduled to face Liberty County this week and Bozeman on September 18.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.