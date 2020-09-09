Advertisement

Court date delayed for suspected killer of Black Lives Matter activist and community volunteer

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge Wednesday set a new court date for double-murder suspect Aaron Glee.

Glee is accused in the June murders of Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau and community volunteer Victoria Sims. Tallahassee Police found both their bodies at Glee’s home on Monday Road.

Attorneys told the judge in a morning hearing that they are awaiting a grand jury review of the case before setting a trial date.

A case management hearing is now set for November 17, with the option of meeting sooner should the grand jury take up Glee’s case in the interim.

