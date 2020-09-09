Family speaks out after deadly Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Family members are speaking out after the “senseless murder” of Lawrence Franklin Monday.

The 21-year-old was originally from Madison, Florida but was raised in Valdosta by his aunt, Alberta Harris.

“They took a part of me. They took my soul when they took his soul,” she told WCTV Tuesday.

Valdosta Police officers say Franklin was shot in the parking lot of Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ around 3 a.m., and he ran inside immediately begging for help.

“He know his mama [Aunt] would go above and beyond for him,” Harris said, crying.

Harris’s daughter and Franklin’s cousin, Janisya Cone, says the two grew up together and losing him felt more like losing her brother.

“He gave people trouble, but he was changing," she said. "And it’s like, as soon as he started to change, he gone.”

According to Cone, Franklin would often grab a bite to eat at Andy’s after a night at club Dejavu, and she says that is where he was prior to the fatal shooting.

“So he did go out,” she said. “He enjoyed his last moments.”

Officers say the shooter is still on the run, now leaving the family longing for answers.

“It’s a lot of stories, but none of them add up, so it’s like, we’re just lost,” Cone said.

According to police, several people were on-scene but left when they arrived.

“We know that there were witnesses to the incident, and we hope that they will come forward to help us give Mr. Franklin’s family answers,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

The agency is calling on the community’s help in locating Franklin’s killer. If you have any information or video, you’re asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.

“Go tell a friend to tell a friend,” Harris said. “Go to the police department. Go to somebody so we can get closure to Lawrence’s death because the family is really going through tragedy right now.”

In honor of Franklin, family and friends are holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Andy’s at 118 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.