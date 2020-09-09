FSU spikes in cases, what students and the university are saying

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise on Florida State’s campus.

On Tuesday, the university reported more than 800 students have contracted COVID-19 along with 14 employees. With only two weeks into the fall semester, the question is what is being done to keep numbers at bay, and how are students feeling?

Every student that spoke with WCTV on Tuesday afternoon shared that they were concerned, but those worries did not lie with the university, but rather their peers and how many of them are not taking the virus seriously.

“Honestly I am kind of just taking it day by day,” Molly Berrios, a freshman at FSU, said.

For Berrios, and other FSU freshmen, the start of fall brought a promise of fun and socialization. But with COVID-19, it has been different.

As of Tuesday, more than 800 of Berrios' peers have tested positive for the virus.

“It concerns me not for my health but other people’s health," shares Berrios. "The people who get it and don’t stay in the halls on campus and then they go home and they bring that with them.”

Maryrose George, another FSU freshman, adds, “I see a lot of people who have symptoms and are not getting tested and then they walk around freely, so that does concern me.”

Many students say that the university has done its part.

Florida State released a statement on Tuesday that says they are following guidelines and will not be switching to remote learning at this time. It also furthers that the increase in cases is not unexpected. The statement accredits the rise in numbers to the voluntary testing that occurred the first two weeks of fall semester.

“I think students are just not...they don’t get how big this is actually a big issue,” said sophomore Irene Carrillo.

WCTV obtained a video that highlights dozens of college-aged students partying during the labor day weekend. The person who took the video lives in off-campus housing.

Leon Trang says parties like the one shown in the video happen often, “It’s like a college town so what can you really expect around here," says Trang, "especially off-campus housing, labor day weekend everyone was partying and nobody wears their mask at all.”

Berrios explains, “A lot of people are still going out even though we are not supposed to be.”

The university acknowledges those parties and wants those establishments to create restrictions.

The school states they will continue to reduce the number and size of student events, restrict access to Greek houses, and prohibit tailgating during games.

Starting on September 14, Florida State will begin random surveillance testing for those on campus to help detect a possible spread of the virus.

