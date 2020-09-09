Gainesville man is behind bars after killing a dog

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after shooting and killing a dog through a chain fence.

John Mitchell, 36, is in Alachua County Jail on Wednesday after he admitted to ASO deputies he did shoot the dog.

According to the arrest report, a deputy responded to an armed disturbance at 6334 SW 59th st. on Tuesday, when the deputy quickly located a dead pit bull laying on the back porch.

The victim told ASO that he heard his dog barking in the backyard. When he went outside to check in on his pet he saw a man, later identified as Mitchell, kick his dog through the fence. Mitchell then pulled out a hand gun, shooting the dog multiple times. The victim says his dog turned and ran towards him, reaching the back porch before dying.

Deputies soon located Mitchell at a nearby house, where he “made a spontaneous statement that he had shot the dog.”

Mitchell was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty. He is also charged with discharging a firearm in public onto a residential property.

Mitchell is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.