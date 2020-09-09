Advertisement

Maclay sweeps JP2 in Tuesday night matchup

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Maclay and St. John Paul II met on the volleyball floor Tuesday evening.

The Marauders swept the Panthers in straight sets, 3-0.

“I did find a rhythm, definitely towards the end of the game. But, it wouldn’t be possible without the setter and without the passers,” said Maclay freshman Amelia Haggins, who had 10 kills. “I think everything I do affects them also and I think with all of us working together, it really worked out well.”

