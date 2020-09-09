Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 9, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a comfortably mild morning in the low-to-mid-70s, we had a partly cloudy and warm afternoon in the 80s-to-mid-90s. Only a few afternoon showers popped up, but scattered showers coming in from the east will still be around Wednesday evening.

Overnight will be partly cloudy, with lows in the low-to-mid-70s.

Thursday will see a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, but possible at almost any time, with highs in the upper-80s.

Friday through the weekend, and into early next week, will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, with lows in the low-to-mid-70s and highs in the upper-80s to around 90.

In the tropics, Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are way out in the Tropical Atlantic and are not expected to be near any land for the next several days. Neither storm is any threat to the U.S.

There is also a strong tropical disturbance coming off the west coast of Africa and is expected to develop in the next few days, but is more than 4,000 miles away and is not a threat to any land, other than the islands off the African coast.

