Teacher Burnout: Leon County teachers considering calling it quits due to hybrid teaching model

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than two weeks into the school year, some Leon County teachers say they’re overwhelmed trying to teach both in-person and online.

The Leon Classroom Teachers Association shared these concerns with the school board during Tuesday night’s board meeting, saying the hybrid teaching model is too much.

LCTA says many teachers knew that taking on both forms of teaching were going to be difficult, but some are now saying they’re thinking about calling it quits.

In the classroom or working from home, Leon County students need a teacher. But, some teachers say the hybrid teaching model is too much.

“Teachers are going to go above and beyond because what they’re really trying to do is make sure they provide the best possible situation for everybody, whether it’s the parents or the students,” said Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur. “The question is how long can we sustain this.”

Mazur says many teachers are at a breaking point and are considering resigning.

“There’s definitely concern about teacher shortage and what impact this will have,” he said. “There was already a teacher shortage before this took place. Right now, we’re also dealing with substitutes, folks are not necessarily able to find people to come into the classroom to help there.”

Mazur brought up these points during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna addressed the concerns, saying they’re not falling on deaf ears.

“We will continue to provide those teachers the professional development, working with a buddy to get them whatever they need, to make this experience better for them moving in the days and weeks to come,” Hanna said.

When asked what can be done, Mazur says the number one thing is opening communication and listening to teacher feedback on what they need.

