Thomasville police report car burglary spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it received several reports of cars break-ins at the A Place In The Woods subdivision Tuesday night.

All of the cars that were entered were left unlocked, according to TPD.

“If you live in A Place in the Woods and your vehicle was entered last night, please contact us to make a report so we can get a full picture of how many cars were entered,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The department says to call 229-226-2101 and ask to speak with an officer.

The department is also asking residents of the A Place In The Woods subdivision to check any surveillance cameras they may have to see if there is any video of the suspect going through the area.

If you find a suspect in your video, reach out to TPD’s investigations division at 229-227-3302.

