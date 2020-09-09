Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on Forrest Street

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting on Forrest Street.

VPD is leading the investigation. The scene is at the S&M Food Mart on the corner of Force Street and Forrest Street.

It is unknown at this time what the extent of any injuries are or how many people were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.