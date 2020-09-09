Advertisement

Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on Forrest Street

The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting on Forrest Street.
The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting on Forrest Street.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting on Forrest Street.

VPD is leading the investigation. The scene is at the S&M Food Mart on the corner of Force Street and Forrest Street.

It is unknown at this time what the extent of any injuries are or how many people were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County Schools holds first board meeting of school year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Tuesday night, the first Leon County School board meeting since the re-opening of classes last week was held.

News

Family speaks out after deadly Valdosta shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Family members are speaking out after the “senseless murder” of Lawrence Franklin Monday.

News

FSU spikes in cases, what students and the university are saying

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
COVID-19 cases are on the rise on Florida State’s campus.

Rattlers

Former FAMU football great, Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida A&M football star and Rattler Hall of Famer Robert Wilson has died at the age of 46, according to the school.

Latest News

Seminoles

Semrau to step aside from coaching this season due to family matter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Ryan Kelly
Semrau, who has been the head coach at FSU since 1997, says she’ll be stepping away due to COVID-19 and to spend time with her family in Seattle, Washington.

News

Tallahassee community activists demand charges dropped against protesters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
On Tuesday protest organizers held a press conference, speaking publicly for the first time since the arrests.

Weather

Explaining the West’s wild weather swing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop explains why parts of the West went from heat and fire to snow and chill.

GHSA

Success for Lowndes thanks in part to healthy Metts behind the plate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
A big reason for the early-season success for the Lowndes softball team is thanks to a healthy Lexi Metts behind the plate.

News

Many Tallahassee Police policies and procedures match Florida Police Chiefs Association report on use of force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Florida Police Chiefs Association has released a report with recommendations on the use of force by police.

News

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 8, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 8.