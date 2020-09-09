Advertisement

What happens when we run out of hurricane names?

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season have been verified so far, with records being set for the letter of the named storms starting earlier than previous years.

But the season is nowhere near complete as the climatological peak of the season is Thursday.

The issue is this: The World Meteorological Organization has designated only 21 names for the Atlantic season. As of this story, there were already 17 named storms this season.

What’s the plan if the names are all used up?

If one takes a trip back to memory lane to the year of 2005 - when YouTube was founded and MySpace was a big thing - there were 27 named storms that season. When the names ran out, new storms were named after the Greek alphabet.

In fact, six Greek letters were used to name storms that year with, the last being Zeta.

The same contingency plan will be used for 2020 when the next tropical storm develops after Wilfred.

