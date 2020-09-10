Advertisement

Billboard warns ‘Enter at your own risk!’ after Austin votes to defund police

By CBS Austin
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSAustin) — A new billboard campaign along I-35 outside of Austin has a warning: “Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!”

The billboards are the product of the Texas Municipal Police Association. One is placed on the west side of I-35, facing north, one mile south of FM 1325.

Another is on the west side of I-35, facing south, just north of Burleson in Kyle, before exit 248.

“The safety of Austin citizens and visitors has never been more at risk from dangerous policies propagated by their own locally elected officials,” said Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of TMPA. “We applaud Governor Abbott’s consideration of a legislative proposal that would put the control of the Austin Police Department under state authority.”

Last week, Gov. Abbott said he would consider putting APD under control of the Texas Department of Public Safety after Austin City Council voted to cut $20 million from the department’s budget immediately.

On Wednesday, Abbott also called upon Texas to pledge not to defund police departments.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

