City Commission votes to remove bodycam videos from webpage after outcry from victim’s family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee released body camera footage of the three officer-involved shootings in 2020 after the grand jury made its presentments on Friday, September 4.

Commissioners unanimously voted to remove the footage from the website after outcry from Malik Jackson’s family.

Police say Tony McDade fatally stabbed Jackson before McDade was shot and killed by police.

During the meeting, Jackson’s father and aunt both spoke against the City’s release of police bodycam footage as part of the Tony McDade case.

Jackson’s last moments are shown on camera; his aunt has previously protested at the Capitol about the footage.

His father called into the City meeting during public comment.

“It’s opening up wounds that were closing, and will never be closed now,” he said.

“My 12, 13 and 14-year-olds are seeing this video of their brother taking his last breath. No child should see that; that’s going to traumatize them for the rest of their lives,” said Jackson’s father.

He closed with a plea to commissioners: “What if it was your child that was on this video?”

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow made a motion to redact footage of Jackson’s death; it was seconded by Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

However, City Attorney Cassandra Jackson repeatedly weighed in during the commissioners' discussion, reminding them that the Jackson family now has pending litigation against the City and, for legal reasons, commissioners need to limit discussion.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox made a motion to take down all three videos.

“I’m in favor of stopping the families' pain,” said Williams-Cox.

“These are public records and they are subject to disclosure,” said Reese Goad, explaining why the videos need to remain accessible somehow.

“The placement on website is not consistent with what’s been done in the past,” said City Attorney Cassandra Jackson. “I think this was an effort to be transparent and place them where those who had desired copies of the footage can access them.”

Commissioners voted to remove the videos from the website, but any public records requests for the videos will be honored.

