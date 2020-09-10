Experience at quarterback an advantage for NFC in unconvential lead up to season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida Christian will open their football season this week after an open date last week.

Last season, the Eagles went 4-6 overall and fell to University Christian in the second round of the playoffs.

Head coach Steve Price says his team is behind where they should be because of missed spring ball and limited summer workouts.

Price says the areas hurt the most by coronavirus are conditioning, young players missing reps in spring ball and kids hurt in recruiting.

On the positive side, NFC returns senior quarterback Brayden Phillips, who is ready to open eyes this fall.

“I definitely think that’s a benefit for us that we are not breaking in a new guy‚” Price said. “You know, Brayden has done it. Brayden understands the verbiage and terminology and what we are trying to do. He’s had a great career, but he’s been fighting the injuries. He’s finally healthy. You know he tore his ACL when he was a sophomore. They tried to repair it. There were some complications as a junior.”

North Florida Christian opens the season at home against Jefferson County.

