Florida bars allowed to reopen Sept. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Secretary of Department of Business and Professional Regulation Halsey Beshears has announced that bars will be allowed to re-open on Monday, September 14 at 50% capacity.

We are rescinding amended EO 20-09 from DBPR as of Monday. Starting Monday, all bars will be reopened at 50% occupancy. pic.twitter.com/YqQR2MkJpR — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) September 10, 2020

The DBPR originally suspended alcohol services at bars across the state on June 26.

In March, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the closure of bars across the state at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed them to reopen on June 5 as part of Phase II of the state’s reopening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.