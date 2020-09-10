Advertisement

Florida bars allowed to reopen Sept. 14

(WYMT)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Secretary of Department of Business and Professional Regulation Halsey Beshears has announced that bars will be allowed to re-open on Monday, September 14 at 50% capacity.

The DBPR originally suspended alcohol services at bars across the state on June 26.

In March, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the closure of bars across the state at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed them to reopen on June 5 as part of Phase II of the state’s reopening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

