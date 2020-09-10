Investigation underway after inmate at Valdosta State Prison dies

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Corrections says they are investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison as a suspected homicide.

DOC says they believe an inmate, Bobby Carpenter, died as a “result of injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate,” at the facility on Wednesday.

Officials say Carpenter was given medical treatment and had life-saving measures performed on him before being pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.