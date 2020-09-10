Law enforcement leaders address Saturday’s protests and arrests during City Commission meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell and other law enforcement leaders addressed Saturday’s protest arrests during Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.

Chief Revell said he hopes to prevent misinformation regarding the weekend’s arrests. Sheriff Walt McNeil, the Chief of Capitol Police Mark Glass, Chief of FSU Police Terri Brown and State Attorney Jack Campbell joined him at the virtual meeting.

After the grand jury decision, Chief Revell said law enforcement had planned for about 500 people in the area, a combination of the Make America Great Again Car Caravan and the Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Two different groups that had opposing views could very well meet together in our City,” Chief Revell explained.

Chief Revell said prior to the beginning of the protest, police spoke with protesters and reminded them to stay on the sidewalk, saying people and cars could not block the streets; he said the problem was the cars following the protests were impeding traffic.

TPD made the decision to stop the first car, and told the driver she would be receiving a citation. When they asked that driver to move to a parking lot, she refused; police say protesters than grabbed onto the driver when she was asked to get out of the car (The other four vehicles had left the area).

Chief Revell says the chain of protesters holding onto the woman in the car (the “daisy chain”) resulted in officers being hit, with one kicked in the head and another slapped in the face.

He said he then made the choice to bring in the officers dressed in riot gear.

“If we’d had compliance, no one would’ve seen any of these people,” said Revell. “I had a good show of force because I’m not going to have my officers attacked. That’s not acceptable; officers didn’t hit anybody, officers didn’t use clubs, officers didn’t use pepper balls. They came in, and they restored order to that situation, and they did it very professionally.”

After Chief Revell discussed Saturday’s incident, Mayor Dailey asked who exactly was involved.

“There seems to be some confusion on whether this was a coordinated effort this weekend,” said Dailey, asking Sheriff Walt McNeil to clarify. “There was a very incendiary press conference at noon today, alluding that some of us might have insider information, and were pulling strings, when in fact, Sheriff, you never briefed me, or Commissioner Proctor or anybody on these issues.”

Sheriff McNeil explained that he does not report to the County or City Commission, and therefore was not required to brief them.

He likened responding during the protest to responding to a hurricane, explaining that multiple agencies had to be prepared for the worst and emphasizing that law enforcement did not want the Trump trucks in the caravan to merge with the protesters.

“We can’t call in the posse after the fact; we’ve got to have officers on the ground ready to mobilize and keep our community safe,” said McNeil.

Director Glass says Capitol Police also took a holistic approach about the convergence of two groups coming together.

“This happens a lot at the Capitol for the most part,” said Glass. “As you know, the Capitol is a place where everybody wants to come to the front steps.”

“We’re on the same page, everybody’s working together to peacefully protest. In this case, not everybody followed the rules,” said FSU PD Chief Brown. “Behind the scenes we did support the Tallahassee Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department. I just want to say that I really appreciate the job done by the City and County and the work they do to keep our community safe.”

State Attorney Jack Campbell was also on the meeting, saying he is in full support of law enforcement. He discussed the issues with stand your ground laws and keeping the community safe.

After each law enforcement leader spoke, Commissioners brought their questions.

“I’ve been accused of being silent, but I’ve been silent because I needed more information,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox.

She said she was hearing questions about “militarization of the police” and the use of riot gear.

In response, Chief Revell said the gear was used in case riots similar to Portland or Kenosha broke out; he said TPD had information that there was potential for that type of activity in Tallahassee.

“You have to have that type of equipment to deal with those types of situations,” said Revell.

Chief Revell said it was smarter to have teams in riot gear, rather than calling people from home to come in. He said TCAC had not cooperated with law enforcement during the previous two weekends. He said TPD had about 45 officers in riot gear, while FHP had about 30.

Commissioner Williams-Cox also asked State Attorney Jack Campbell to articulate the different processes between TPD making arrests and the state attorney bringing charges.

Campbell discussed why the man who pulled out a gun at the August 29 protest at the Capitol was not charged; he said stand your ground would be the quick answer.

“If we want to change the law, I would certainly join you in that effort, but we’d need to go to the Florida legislature,” said Campbell.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson said protests have to be done in a way to ensure everyone’s safety.

“At some point, our resources become stretched, and if there was an instance where there is a protests going on, and we weren’t able to ensure safety, I would imagine there would be some lawyers to come to the scene in a hurry to file a suit against the City,” Richardson said.

When Richardson questioned whether the size of the crowd warranted riot gear and dogs, Chief Revell said yes. He said when one protester fought back, they sent in the riot gear team, which formed a skirmish line and never addressed the crowd; Revell said that’s a form of deescalation.

Chief Revell said the K9 on the scene was not part of the OPS plan, but rather an FHP trooper driving by on regular patrol, who stopped by to see if more help was needed.

During the meeting, Mayor Dailey asked the other law enforcement leaders and Campbell if they have faith and confidence in Chief Revell; all responded yes.

Regarding Commissioner Matlow’s question about Saturday’s arrests and charges, Campbell said he was following the law, and reviewing all video involved with Saturday’s protest to ensure charges are accurate and appropriate.

Chief Revell said TPD had 100 officers ready to respond on Saturday, with another 100 to 150 standing by from other agencies. For reference, he said there are about 75 officers for an event such as Springtime Tallahassee and about 100 to 125 for football games.

He said they are still determining how many officers were assaulted; that number is currently at three. Chief Revell said the riot gear team was called in collectively once the attacks began.

When Commissioner Matlow asked about an officer pulling someone by the hair, Chief Revell said he has not seen the video, but confirmed it is not a technique taught at TPD.

Since the beginning of protests in Tallahassee, overtime at TPD has totaled more than $840,000.

“We’ve got to do better, cooler heads. We have to meet the protesters where they are,” said Matlow. “Yes, there will be times when more action is needed. Arrests may be needed. But it seems what we saw was a very peaceful protest, that erupted to a scene where we saw tactical gear, riot gear.”

Matlow applauded the Chief for not deploying tear gas or pepper balls during the protest, but said the videos were shocking.

“This can’t continue down this path, so where do we go?” said Matlow.

Chief Revell said when people comply, there aren’t issues; he said that means protesters following rules, complying with orders, and having conversations with protesters.

“Let’s start with compliance,” said Revell. “You keep talking about the community; I will assure you that I’ve heard from many, many, many people in the community who are very pleased with our response and who appreciate the fact that we are finally enforcing the laws.”

Commissioner Williams-Cox discussed her concerns about the rising tensions in the community.

“We’ve got to have conversations with law enforcement, leaders of the group, and other community leaders,” she said. “We have to take this moment and make it a teachable moment. I have a heart for them, but I also know that the police have a job to do. So we have to hurry and figure something out.”

Commissioner Williams-Cox closed the meeting saying she intends to facilitate a meeting between TPD and protesters.

