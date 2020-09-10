Advertisement

Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

By Joey Lamar and Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

Valdosta opened the season with a 35-21 victory over Archer, thanks in large part to Brown’s performance: The junior dual-threat signal-caller rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, adding 163 yards and another touchdown through the air.

“Well Jacurri is always going to have the ability to run,” head coach Jamey DuBose said. “Whether that’s at this level, the next level or if he makes it to the NFL. He throws a really good ball and I’m really impressed with his throwing ability. We’ve been working on it. He’s grown up as a passer and I think he’s a really good thrower.”

Brown is ranked as the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, according to ESPN.

Lowndes continues their season against Griffin this week in the Vikings' first home game of the year. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta Wildcats enter Week 2 ranked #1 in Class 6A, thanks in part to a come-from-behind win against Warner Robins to open the season.

Sports

Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

Updated: 1 hours ago
After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

Sports

Valdosta football eyeing national audience with possibility of ESPN game

Updated: 1 hours ago
The ‘Cats matchups with either Lowndes or Lee County could very well be on ESPN.

GHSA

‘You can’t win the state championship right now’: Bearcats trying to temper expectations at outset of campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
The expectations could not be higher for the Bainbridge Bearcats football team.

Latest News

FHSAA

Experience at quarterback an advantage for NFC in unconvential lead up to season

Updated: 5 hours ago
North Florida Christian will open their football season this week after an open date last week.

News

Morning Conversation: Voice of FSU Football Gene Deckerhoff

Updated: 8 hours ago
The voice of FSU Football, Gene Deckerhoff, joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.

GHSA

‘You can’t win the state championship right now’: Bearcats trying to temper expectations at outset of campaign

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
North Florida Christian will open their football season this week after an open date last week.

FHSAA

Experience at quarterback an advantage for NFC in unconvential lead up to season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
North Florida Christian will open their football season this week after an open date last week.

Sports

Panthers thankful for season to give experience to young roster

Updated: 19 hours ago
After the FHSAA’s ruling to begin fall activity on August 24, the Panthers found themselves where most others did; on the starting line of a sprint to the season instead of the usual marathon.

FHSAA

Panthers thankful for season to give experience to young roster

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
After the FHSAA’s ruling to begin fall activity on August 24, the Panthers found themselves where most others did; on the starting line of a sprint to the season instead of the usual marathon.