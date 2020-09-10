Lowndes' Brown garners offer from Dawgs after impressive 2020 debut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After leading the Vikings to a Week 1 road victory, Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown has garnered an offer from the University of Georgia.

Valdosta opened the season with a 35-21 victory over Archer, thanks in large part to Brown’s performance: The junior dual-threat signal-caller rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, adding 163 yards and another touchdown through the air.

“Well Jacurri is always going to have the ability to run,” head coach Jamey DuBose said. “Whether that’s at this level, the next level or if he makes it to the NFL. He throws a really good ball and I’m really impressed with his throwing ability. We’ve been working on it. He’s grown up as a passer and I think he’s a really good thrower.”

Brown is ranked as the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, according to ESPN.

Lowndes continues their season against Griffin this week in the Vikings' first home game of the year. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.